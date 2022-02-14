ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
Suicide attacker killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • The terrorist was neutralised while trying to enter the checkpost
BR Web Desk 14 Feb, 2022

Security forces on Monday foiled an attempted suicide attack at a military checkpost in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The terrorist, identified as Sharif, was neutralised while trying to enter the checkpost, the military's media wing said.

"Weapon and ammunition were recovered from him," it added.

The development comes days after a suicide attacker was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against TTP terrorists in Tank last Sunday.

Would-be suicide bomber killed in IBO against TTP

According to details shared by the ISPR, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation near Dial road, Tank on confirmed intelligence reports of the presence of TTP terrorists. During the operation, the military’s media wing said that a suicide bomber was killed. “The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices.”

In a similar action, security forces on Saturday apprehended wanted outlawed TTP terrorist Allah Noor in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sarwakai village of South Waziristan district, the ISPR statement said. According to ISPR, the TTP terrorist was trying to escape an Intelligence Based Operation.

“Huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, Mortars, grenade and communication equipment recovered from the terrorist hideout,” it added.

