ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
GGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.94%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TPLP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.49%)
TREET 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
WAVES 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
YOUW 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 17,961 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,906 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Israeli central bank says financial sector stable in face of global risks

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

JERUSALEM: Sharp declines in financial asset prices, higher inflation and a new significant wave COVID-19 infections pose the greatest risks to the global economy, the Bank of Israel said on Monday in its twice yearly financial stability report.

And although Israeli banks and insurance companies maintained stability in the second half of 2021 with strong capital ratios, that could be derailed should financial asset prices fall further, the report said.

Israeli stock prices have dipped 1.1% so far this year, on the heels of global declines, after a 31% rise in 2021.

The central bank said that as financial asset prices in Israel continued to increase in 2021, "pricing indices show that the gap between financial asset prices and corporate profits is greater than in the past."

The report did not raise concern over rising real estate and financial asset prices and in business and household debt in Israel, where the inflation rate stands at only 2.8%, well below the United States and some European countries.

Bank of Israel seeks public input on whether inflation target needs adjusting

"The quality of total household credit is better than during the pre-crisis period," it said.

It noted that new mortgages taken out in 2021 were historically high and as of November, payment had yet to resume in full on some 9% of mortgages that were deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly in 2020.

At the same time, non-housing debt rebounded moderately in 2021, with growth accelerating in recent months. Payment on 1% of non-housing credit that was deferred had yet to resume.

After a weak 2020, Israeli banks have recovered well from the crisis, posting sharp gains in profit over the first three quarters of 2021 amid the unwinding of provisions made last year to protect against loan defaults.

Israel's banking regulator has as a result agreed to allow banks to resume regular divided payouts in 2022.

Bank of Israel Israeli central bank Israeli banks Israeli stock financial stability report

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli central bank says financial sector stable in face of global risks

Food security: PM Imran emphasises importance of building dams

Rupee falls against US dollar as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Global stocks slump, oil hits 2014 highs on Ukraine conflict fears

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Tight oil market could see prices hit $125, says JP Morgan

Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

India central bank committed to inflation target, says chief

Read more stories