Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Iran Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit.

He is accompanied by a nine-member delegation, and were received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and other senior ranking officials.

"Received His Excellency Dr Ahmed Vahidi, Interior Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran as he reached Pakistan on a day visit," Rashid tweeted.

He further said that matters of mutual Interest would be discussed at the delegation-level meetings between Pakistan and Iran Interior ministries.

The Iranian minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high officials, as per Radio Pakistan.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations, Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.