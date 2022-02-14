Spot gold may rise into $1,872-$1,879 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,872-$1,879 per ounce, driven by a wave C.

This wave started at $1,753.30. It is unfolding towards a wide range of $1,900-$1,946.

Three smaller waves make up this wave.

The wave c is travelling towards $1,879, its 100% projection level.

Support is at $1,850, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,841.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,836

On the daily chart, gold briefly pierced above a resistance at $1,863, the last barrier towards $1,876.90.

So far the metal has been riding on a steady uptrend within a rising channel, which indicates a target of $1,930.

With the sharp surge on Feb. 11, this target looks more and more realistic.

