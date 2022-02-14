Brother of ex-DG ISPR passes away

ISLAMABAD: Akhtar Iqbal, elder brother of former director general Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, passed away in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He breathed his last at Military Hospital (MH) Rawalpindi where he was under treatment. Iqbal’s funeral prayer will be held today (Monday) at main mosque Askari-9 Lahore after Zohar prayer at 1:30 pm and he will be buried in the graveyard in Defence Housing Authority-7.

