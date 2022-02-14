WFP official calls on UAF VC

FAISALABAD: Chris Kaye, representative and country director of World Food Program (WFP), called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Iqrar Ahmad Khan and discussed matters pertaining to malnutrition, hunger and food security.

The WFP team also attended a briefing at Syndicate Room where matters relating to students’ internship at 500 WFP centres across the country, bringing WFP in Pak Korea Nutrition Centre established at UAF as collaborator, and various aspects of one-health program came under discussion. Both sides vowed to work together in matters of mutual interest.

Chris Kaye said that malnutrition and stunting significantly impact the health and future of children across Pakistan. He said that WFP working with Ehsaas Nashonuma Program would help address the issue of malnutrition.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pak Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) had been established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under the Ehsaas framework centre to address the malnutrition issue that has hit half of the population”.

