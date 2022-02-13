South Korea reports record high 56,431 new daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL: South Korea reported a daily record high of 56,431 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, bringing its total infections to 1,350,630 with 7,081 deaths among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday.
