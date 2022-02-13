Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Saturday notified weighted average sale prices without GST on LNG for the last two months (January-February) for consumers, excluding domestic sector.

According to the notifications, the price of LNG for January at transmission stage has been determined at $11.7092 per mmbtu and $11.5439 per mmbtu for February. The rates of LNG for consumers are $14.2803 per mmbtu and $14.0783 per mmbtu for January and February, who are using the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system.

The transmission rate of LNG for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) is $11.9858 per mmbtu for January and $11.8198 per mmbtu for February.

The consumers at the SNGPL system are fixed at $13.5655 per mmbtu for January and $13.3769 per mmbtu for February.

The average DES price of LNG for January on import of eight cargos by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under long-term agreements is $10.0333 per mmbtu against $9.8951 per mmbtu imported in February.

The spot LNG cargo imported by Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) is at $9.6843 per mmbtu for January and $9.5487 per mmbtu for February.

