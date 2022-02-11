ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.31%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.46%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.9%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.33%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.76%)
TPLP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.78%)
TREET 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
TRG 85.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
WAVES 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.56%)
YOUW 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.6 (0.14%)
BR30 18,147 Increased By 24.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,044 Increased By 104.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,973 Increased By 35.5 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Shares of Zomato Ltd tumbled up to 8.4% on Friday after the Indian food delivery firm posted tepid sequential gross order value growth (GOV) in the third quarter as more people opted to dine out following the easing of pandemic curbs.

After market close on Thursday, Zomato said its third-quarter GOV - the total monetary value of all food delivery orders - surged 84.5% from a year ago, but sequentially it rose only 1.7% as restrictions on dining out were lifted.

People had remained hooked on having meals and groceries delivered to their homes since March 2020 after the country went into a lockdown.

Brokerage Jefferies cut Zomato's gross merchandise value forecast for full year 2022-26 by 4%-9%, and said the past two quarters signal how unpredictable this business (and probably the internet sector) is likely to be.

Indian shares end higher

"Earnings release remains opaque, lacks substance, and describes only selective aspects of the business," Jefferies added, slashing target price to 120 rupees from 175 rupees while retaining a "buy" rating on Zomato stock.

Shares of the delivery firm were trading at 88.6 rupees apiece, as of 0432 GMT.

Zomato's consolidated net loss narrowed to 632 million rupees ($8.38 million) for the December quarter, from 3.53 billion rupees a year earlier, helped by a one-time gain of 3.16 billion rupees from the sale of its stake in Fitso, an online platform that helps people discover sporting venues.

Zomato, which made its market debut in 2021, said on Thursday it will increase the upper limit of its potential investments over the next two years in the quick commerce market to $400 million.

Competition in India's quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery space is heating up. Google and Reliance Industries have invested in Bengaluru-based Dunzo while Zomato has invested in rival Blinkit.

India Zomato Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Indian food delivery firm Zomato tumbles on tepid order value growth

PM dismisses suspicions over CPEC

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

CCoE approves revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Read more stories