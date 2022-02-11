coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kamyab Jawan programme: HBL disburses Rs3bn in 2021

Press Release 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs along with his team visited HBL to meet the senior management and recognize the efforts of the bank for its contribution towards the Kamyab Jawan Program.

He congratulated HBL on achieving the milestone of disbursing Rs 3 billion and surpassing State Bank of Pakistan’s target by 45 percent under the program in 2021.

Usman Dar shared a 2-year progress report of the program and appreciated HBL’s contribution and vision towards the SME sector.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, commenting on the occasion said, “HBL’s contribution towards affordable finance programs offered by the government is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to facilitate the SME sector in Pakistan.

The Kamyab Jawan Program enables HBL to increase its penetration in the SME sector while playing its part to drive the national agenda of financial inclusion in the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Dar Kamyab Jawan Programme HBL SME Sector

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kamyab Jawan programme: HBL disburses Rs3bn in 2021

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories