BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall on latest inflation spike

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday as another reading of unexpectedly strong inflation exacerbated worries over tightening monetary policy.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for interest rates, hit two percent for the first time since July 2019.

The report from the Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed 7.5 percent over the 12 months to January, its largest increase since February 1982, while it rose by 0.6 percent compared to December, more than analysts expected.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 35,614.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 4,551.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.3 percent to 14,305.95.

S&P 500, Nasdaq climb over 1% on tech, earnings boost

Stocks had risen solidly the last two sessions.

The data adds to expectations that the Fed will lift interest rates next month as part of a tightening cycle that could accelerate if pricing pressures do not abate.

"The inflation picture is getting worse, making it clear yet again that the Fed is behind the curve in fighting inflation," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"Don't be surprised, of course, if you soon hear the line that this bad inflation report just means we are at, or near, peak inflation; therefore, it can be construed as good news for the market... blah, blah, blah."

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks fall on latest inflation spike

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves jump by $1.61bn, now stand at $17.34bn

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

Pakistan rejects India’s 'preposterous' comments on Pakistan-China joint statement

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Read more stories