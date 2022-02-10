ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iraq $1.6bn in arrears on Iran gas payments: minister

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

BAGHDAD: Iraq is $1.6 billion in arrears on its payments for imports of Iranian gas, its acting electricity minister has said, urging Washington to allow cash payments despite its Tehran sanctions.

Despite its immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, and neighbouring Iran currently supplies a third of its gas and electricity under a tightly controlled waiver from US sanctions.

The restrictions, imposed when Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran after president Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, require Iraq to pay for its energy imports from Iran in kind, not in cash.

The restrictions then require Iran to use the gas money to fund imports of farm and drug products, which must be approved by US officials on a case-by-case basis.

In an interview with state television late Wednesday, acting electricity minister Adel Karim said Iraqi arrears on payments to Iran now totalled $1.69 billion.

"These funds remain in the Trade Bank of Iraq and have not been paid to the Iranian government," Karim said.

US natgas edges up

"With the funds, (Iran) is supposed to buy food products or drugs. This requires lengthy vetting by US government or other bodies before the purchases can go ahead.

"Given the US government has allowed us to import the gas, it should also allow us to release the funds," he said.

Iran "needs to make very large investments in renovating its infrastructure in the gas sector".

Frustrated by Iraq's failure to pay its debts, Iran has already on several occasions cut its gas and electricity deliveries to Iraq, further aggravating the chronic outages that plague the Iraqi grid.

The Iraqi official said Iran interruptions in deliveries to Iraq were sometimes due to the shortfalls in its own domestic supply.

"When they need gas, they cut our supplies," Karim said.

He also noted the contract with Iran contained no penalty clauses for failure to honour agreed deliveries. "I imagine this contract was drawn up rather hastily," he added.

An Iraqi delegation was due in Tehran to discuss the issue "in the coming days", Karim said.

Iran iRAQ gas payments

Comments

1000 characters

Iraq $1.6bn in arrears on Iran gas payments: minister

PTI MNAs ready to jump ship, says Maryam Nawaz

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Read more stories