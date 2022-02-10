Bilawal to address rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Bilawal Bhutto would address a public rally during a sojourn at Nasir Bagh on his way to Islamabad for long march, said President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Addressing party workers at Pattoki on Wednesday, he said, the march would kick start from the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam and would reach Cheechawatni while passing through various cities of South Punjab.

