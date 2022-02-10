coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal to address rally in Lahore

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Bilawal Bhutto would address a public rally during a sojourn at Nasir Bagh on his way to Islamabad for long march, said President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Addressing party workers at Pattoki on Wednesday, he said, the march would kick start from the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam and would reach Cheechawatni while passing through various cities of South Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Bilawal Bhutto Raja Pervaiz Ashraf party workers

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bilawal to address rally in Lahore

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories