BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Qatar is set to raise in March the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Wednesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in March at a premium of $2.20 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $2.65 per barrel, according a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.

Oil prices nudge up after API data shows surprise drop in US stocks

The premiums in February versus the Dubai/Oman average were $1.35 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $2.0 for Qatar Land, according to the document.

Crude Oil Qatar Oman Dubai QatarEnergy

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

Rupee takes a hit, falls 0.22% against US dollar

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach for Australia series as Pakistan announce Test squad

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security dispute

Pakistan, China agreement on industrial cooperation a breakthrough: Dawood

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Abu Dhabi says building fire caused by gas cylinder blast

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Read more stories