Covid-related needs: Ministry seeks Rs1bn supplementary grant for Army

Mushtaq Ghumman 09 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has sought formal approval of supplementary grant of Rs 1 billion for Pak Army for Covid-related requirements under the head of medical stores, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to Ministry of Defence, Pak Army has apprised that record surge in positive rate during the 4th wave of Covid-19 required extra precautionary measures and optimum utilization of medical facilities for better management of the contagious disease. Pak Army has asked for additional funds amounting to Rs. 2 billion under head of Medical Stores to combat the pandemic during CFY 2021-22.

The sources said, Finance Division was approached for mandatory consultation in the matter prior to seeking approval of the ECC of the Cabinet for Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs 2 billion to Pak Army for Covid-related requirements during 2021-22. Cognizant of urgent nature of funds requirement to counter the prevalent 4th wave of Covid-19, the Finance Division released funds amounting to Rs. 1.00 billion to Pak Army as supplementary grant during FY 2021-22.

In accordance with Federal Cabinet’s decision, matters related to sanctioning of Supplementary Grants shall be cleared on the recommendation of the ECC.

The Finance Division has also apprised that summary to the effect be processed for the ECC and its ratification by the Federal Cabinet.

Accordingly, formal approval of the ECC of the Cabinet has been solicited for already issued Supplementary Grant worth Rs. 1.00 billion to Pak Army for Covid-19 related requirements under head Medical Stores against Demand No 30: Defence Services during FY 2021-22.

