CEO Total Parco Petroleum visits Saffron filling station

FAISALABAD: Mehmet Celepoglu, Chief Executive Officer of Total Parco Petroleum, visited Saffron Filling Station, Jaranwala Road, on his visit to Faisalabad yesterday, where he was warmly received by the Director, Saffron Filling Station, Mian Shoaib, Mian Zubair and Mian Umar.

Later, Mehmet Celepoglu, CEO of Total Parco, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Total Quartz Oil Change Center at the filling station and distributed gifts to consumers at the filling station. He inquired about the performance of Total Petrol and the attitude of the staff.

