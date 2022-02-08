ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Qureshi steps up criticism of PML-N, PPP

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the opposition’s long-march is a “political necessity” for the opposition and they have come together to protect their “vested interests. “

In a statement, Qureshi said that the PTI is ready to face both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), if they have decided to leave the grounds of Sindh and Punjab for each other.

However, he maintained that the ideology of the two parties is not same.

“If the opposition has decided to hold the protest, then we are not worried,” he said, adding that the nation knows who created the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and who broke it.

“The people also know who cheated the other for a seat of the Leader of the Opposition in Senate?” Qureshi said, while referring to the election of PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in Senate.

“I want to ask Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari whether they have decided to leave the grounds for each other — Punjab for PMLN and Sindh for PPP?”, he asked, adding that the impression is that the PML-N will not enter Sindh and PPP will not interfere in Punjab.

The foreign minister also stated that an important OIC’s conference of Council of Foreign Ministers is also scheduled on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad.

He said that the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will discuss the issues facing the Muslim world, including Afghanistan, Palestine, and Islamophobia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Shah Mehmood Qureshi PMLN Pakistan Foreign Minister

