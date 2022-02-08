Qureshi steps up criticism of PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the opposition’s long-march is a “political necessity” for the opposition and they have come together to protect their “vested interests. “

In a statement, Qureshi said that the PTI is ready to face both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), if they have decided to leave the grounds of Sindh and Punjab for each other.

However, he maintained that the ideology of the two parties is not same.

“If the opposition has decided to hold the protest, then we are not worried,” he said, adding that the nation knows who created the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and who broke it.

“The people also know who cheated the other for a seat of the Leader of the Opposition in Senate?” Qureshi said, while referring to the election of PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in Senate.

“I want to ask Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari whether they have decided to leave the grounds for each other — Punjab for PMLN and Sindh for PPP?”, he asked, adding that the impression is that the PML-N will not enter Sindh and PPP will not interfere in Punjab.

The foreign minister also stated that an important OIC’s conference of Council of Foreign Ministers is also scheduled on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad.

He said that the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will discuss the issues facing the Muslim world, including Afghanistan, Palestine, and Islamophobia.

