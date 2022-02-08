ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Philip Morris collaborates with NICK to launch ‘open innovation’ programme

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), in collaboration with National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) has launched an open innovation ‘programme’ through the Innovation Lab platform.

The focus of the Programme is to facilitate innovative start-up founders & entrepreneurs to collaborate with PMPKL to build tech-based solutions for PMPKL’s challenges. The challenges posed to the start-ups fall under three categories: consumer centricity, harm reduction and customer care.

Under this Programme, short listed start-ups will go through design thinking & prototyping sprints and work with PMPKL employees, subject matter experts & industry mentors to develop a deeper understanding of the challenges and craft impactful solutions for them.

This Programme offers a great opportunity to local start-ups and entrepreneurs to show their prowess, establish their credibility and build their network with Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited which will help them gain the experience and exposure they require to grow their start-up.

The three finalists of the Innovation Lab Programme may be eligible for cash prizes while the top winner may be additionally eligible for attending London Tech Week 2022 to grow their network on a global scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

collaboration Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) ‘open innovation’ programme

