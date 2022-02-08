Philip Morris collaborates with NICK to launch ‘open innovation’ programme

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), in collaboration with National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) has launched an open innovation ‘programme’ through the Innovation Lab platform.

The focus of the Programme is to facilitate innovative start-up founders & entrepreneurs to collaborate with PMPKL to build tech-based solutions for PMPKL’s challenges. The challenges posed to the start-ups fall under three categories: consumer centricity, harm reduction and customer care.

Under this Programme, short listed start-ups will go through design thinking & prototyping sprints and work with PMPKL employees, subject matter experts & industry mentors to develop a deeper understanding of the challenges and craft impactful solutions for them.

This Programme offers a great opportunity to local start-ups and entrepreneurs to show their prowess, establish their credibility and build their network with Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited which will help them gain the experience and exposure they require to grow their start-up.

The three finalists of the Innovation Lab Programme may be eligible for cash prizes while the top winner may be additionally eligible for attending London Tech Week 2022 to grow their network on a global scale.

