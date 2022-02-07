ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares mark worst day in 2 weeks as private-sector lenders drag

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares recorded their worst session in two weeks on Monday, dragged by private-sector lenders and consumer stocks, while a slew of strong earnings from state-controlled banks helped limit more losses.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.73% to 17,213.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.75% to 57,621.19. Both indexes fell for a third straight session.

Economists polled by Reuters expect India's central bank on Thursday to hold its repo rate steady but increase its reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

The market is factoring in the upcoming monetary announcement and increasing crude oil prices, said Rahul Sharma, head of research, Equity99 Advisors.

"The bank Nifty is witnessing selling pressure due to high inflation expectations. If the interest rate hike comes in, then people will withdraw the liquid funds from every risky asset."

Indian shares end three-day rally

In Mumbai trading, private-sector lender HDFC Bank , heavyweight shadow lender Bajaj Finance and Tata Consumer Products were the Nifty's top drags, falling more than 3% each.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-owned lenders, surged as much as 4.7% to its highest since July 2019.

State Bank of India, India's largest lender, rose as much as 3.5% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings. Smaller peer Bank of Baroda jumped nearly 10% after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

Analysts said continued foreign investment outflows due to expectations of a surge in U.S. interest rates were also weighing on the market.

Foreigner investors have sold Indian equity worth $4.94 billion this year as of Friday's close, compared with $3.62 billion worth of net buying in the same period last year, Refinitiv data showed.

India's bond and forex markets were shut due to a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty 50

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares mark worst day in 2 weeks as private-sector lenders drag

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Read more stories