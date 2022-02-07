ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as markets reopen; infrastructure, energy sectors lead

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday as markets played catch-up with last week's gains in global equities and rebounded from sharp sell-offs seen before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 4,637.75 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.9% to 3,425.52.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 24,497.05. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,557.42.

** China's market liquidity will remain reasonably ample even as seasonal flows of money injected ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday are recouped, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Monday.

** The CSI Construction Engineering Index and the infrastructure sub-index jumped 5% and 3.9% respectively, after China's state planner said it would accelerate the construction of new infrastructure.

New energy, machinery stocks lift China shares

** The National Development and Reform Commission also said more efforts would be made to expand domestic demand, China Daily reported.

** Banks added 3.1%, energy shares gained 4%, and automobiles rose 2.6%.

** Tourism and media stocks lost 0.7% each, as tourism revenues and box office sales during the holiday both disappointed.

** Activity in China's services sector in January expanded at the slowest pace in five months, as a surge in local COVID-19 cases and containment measures hit new business and consumer sentiment.

** Hong Kong shares retreated after a jump in the previous session, dragged by tech giants after stunningly strong US jobs data added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.8%, with Alibaba Group down 3.7% to become the biggest percentage decliner in the Hang Seng Index.

** The energy sector went up 1.9%, with CNOOC and PetroChina rising more than 2% each to lead gains in the Hang Seng on firm global oil prices.

China stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as markets reopen; infrastructure, energy sectors lead

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories