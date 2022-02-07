PTI’s CEC to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central executive committee (CEC) today (Monday) to discuss the prevailing political situation of the country.

To be chaired by party chairman, Prime Imran Khan, party sources said that the meeting will be attended by senior party leaders to deliberate upon the strategy to deal with the opposition’s anti government movement as well as discussing the working relationship with the coalition partners.

They said that the prime minister will also brief the meeting on his visit to China which concluded on Sunday.

