PSP ends its sit-in after acceptance of demands

KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Saturday ended its protest continued for the last six days after acceptance of their demands by the Sindh government pertaining to changes in Local Government law.

According to details, the parlays between the Sindh government and PSP remained successful.

On this occasion, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah declared the acceptance of demands a victory for the PSP. He said PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal made the Sindh government accept his demands.

For the last six days, the PSP was staging a sit-in against the Local Government law at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk.

Mustafa Kamal lamented that power was not devolved to the grassroots level even after the passage of the 18th Amendment. He said he was afraid that provincial autonomy would be abolished.

He was of the view that the power, the CM House retains, should be devolved to each and every district.

PPP Minister Nasir Hussain confessed that political differences aside, the PSP emerged victorious in this case.

He said the provincial government after holding lengthy dialogues with the PSP acceded to its demands.