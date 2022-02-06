Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad leads ‘Kashmir Solidarity’ rally

HYDERABAD: Like other parts of the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, a rally led by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon organised from Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General’s office Hyderabad today.

Talking to participants of the rally, Commissioner Hyderabad said that Kashmiri people should be given their right to self-determination according to a UN resolution. He said that the ugly face of India has been exposed to the world.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro talking to media said that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and the day is not far when Kashmiris will get rid of Indian atrocities and they will get independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022