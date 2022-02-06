Kashmir Solidarity Day marked across KP

PESHAWAR: The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Saturday across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Various rallies walks, seminars and demonstrations were held to condemn Indian atrocities and reaffirm support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

The participants urged the world community to take serious notice of the gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir, especially UN to ensure implementation on its resolutions regarding Kashmir.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

According to the details, activists from different political parties, representatives of civil society organsiations, trade bodies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122, KP Culture and Tourism Authority and people of different walk of life took out rallies to draw attention of world toward gross human rights abuses in Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A rally was taken out in Peshawar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day and to express solidarity with the oppressed people of India illegally occupied Kashmir.

