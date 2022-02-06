ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kashmir Solidarity Day marked across KP

Amjad Ali Shah 06 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Saturday across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Various rallies walks, seminars and demonstrations were held to condemn Indian atrocities and reaffirm support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

The participants urged the world community to take serious notice of the gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir, especially UN to ensure implementation on its resolutions regarding Kashmir.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

According to the details, activists from different political parties, representatives of civil society organsiations, trade bodies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122, KP Culture and Tourism Authority and people of different walk of life took out rallies to draw attention of world toward gross human rights abuses in Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A rally was taken out in Peshawar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day and to express solidarity with the oppressed people of India illegally occupied Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP UN Kashmir Solidarity Day

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kashmir Solidarity Day marked across KP

Exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals: IMF

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

Supplementary LoI submitted to IMF: PL on gasoline, diesel raised as prior action for 6th review

FY22 budget reversed key policies damaging revenue prospects: IMF

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: Fund rearranges structural benchmarks

Commitment to IMF: Sell-off of 2 RLNG plants, two banks by June

EFF programme commitments: IMF urges all key bilateral creditors to maintain exposure to Pakistan

GST cascading effect impacts Pakistani exporters’ competitiveness: IMF

Read more stories