AJD acquires co-ownership of Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: In a landmark move last week, real estate giants, Al-Jalil Developers acquired the co-ownership for the Lahore-based PSL team Lahore Qalandars. An MOU signing ceremony was held in Lahore to seal the deal.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Hassan Warraich, CEO Al-Jalil Group of Companies, said that the essence of this partnership is the glaring similarities between LQ and AJD’s vision to empower the youth i.e. to develop their potential and in turn develop the nation.

Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars, was positive that this partnership was meant to be, as the legacy of Lahore Qalandars is based on youth development within communities.

