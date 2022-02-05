LUMHS Jamshoro marks ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

HYDERABAD: To mark the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” which falls on 5th February each year, an event was arranged at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro, attended by a large number of students, faculty members, officials and staff of the University.

While addressing the participants the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the event has been arranged to show support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Kashmir’s freedom.

He added that the Pakistani people have always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian force in occupied Kashmir and abuse of human rights. He reaffirmed the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan extended to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their inherent right to decide their future.

He said that in today’s democratic and media dominating era, it is very unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic rights through this tyrannical detention. By observing the day of solidarity of Kashmir, we have to reiterate the commitment to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle.

Prof Ikram Din Ujjan further added that the Indian Government is using rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation which cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

He further added that India has been committing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir at large scale for several decades. He said that Kashmiris are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birth right of self-determination. Kashmir is a human issue rather a dispute over territory and India should understand this fact and should immediately repeal the black laws in Occupied Kashmir as it cannot suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

The Vice Chancellor urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also called upon the people across the border to use social media to tell the world what is going on in Occupied Kashmir.

