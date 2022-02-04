ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil hits seven-year highs as US storm heightens supply concerns

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices reached seven-year highs on Friday as geopolitical tensions and a winter storm in the United States fuelled concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude rose $1.29, or 1.4%, to $92.40 a barrel by 1100 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $92.66.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.36, or 1.5%, to $91.63 after also scaling a seven-year peak at $91.91.

Both benchmarks were on course for a seventh consecutive weekly gain.

"The latest upswing was triggered by a cold snap in Texas, which is fuelling concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin, the largest US shale play," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Oil prices edge upward, bolstered by supply concerns

A massive winter storm swept across central and northeast regions of the United States on Thursday, knocking out power to thousands.

Tight oil supplies pushed the six-month market structure for WTI into steep backwardation of $8.40 a barrel on Friday, the widest since November 2021.

Backwardation exists when contracts for near-term delivery are priced higher than those for later months, encouraging traders to release oil from storage to sell it promptly.

Oil markets have also gained support from tensions surrounding the Ukraine crisis, which have heightened concerns over oil supplies that are already tight.

"The late-session recovery in oil prices was also aided by fresh evidence of OPEC's struggle to raise output," said Stephen Brennock of oil Broker PVM.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed this week to stick to moderate output increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the group already struggling to meet existing targets and despite pressure from top consumers to raise production more quickly.

US oil may test support at $86.38

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, pumped well below its OPEC+ quota in January, data from state-owned marketer SOMO showed on Thursday.

Commerzbank has raised its oil price forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to $90 a barrel, up from $80 previously.

Over the medium term, however, Citi Research expects the oil market to flip into surplus as soon as the next quarter, helping to put the brakes on the recent surge in prices.

United States Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

Comments

1000 characters

Oil hits seven-year highs as US storm heightens supply concerns

Indian army chief's claim on LoC ceasefire negotiation 'misleading': DG ISPR

Rupee records massive gain against US dollar, hits highest level since Nov 23

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

At least 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Turbat shootout

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

Russia and China agree 30-year gas deal using new pipeline

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Read more stories