Islamabad United trounce Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the 10th match of HBL PSL 7 held at National Stadium here on Thursday. Chasing 230 runs, Quetta Gladiators were all out for 186 runs.

Apart from openers Ehsan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz, none of the batsmen of Quetta Gladiators could stay on the crease for long in front of the excellent bowling of Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, who made a five-wicket haul and became the third spinner to complete 50 wickets in HBL PSL after Shahid Afridi and Rashid Khan.

Ehsan Ali played an innings of 50 off 27 balls with the help of a six and 8 fours. Muhammad Nawaz was dismissed for 47 off 22 balls with 5 sixes and 2 fours. Mohammad Waseem and Hassan Ali took two wickets each.

Earlier, Islamabad United batted brilliantly and scored 229 for four in the 20 overs. Colin, Paul Sterling and Azam Khan scored half-centuries. All three players hit 14 sixes in the match.

Paul Sterling played an innings of 58 off 28 balls, Paul remained unbeaten on 72 runs. However, Azam Khan hit six sixes and played an innings of 65 off 35 balls. Spinner Muhammad Nawaz took two wickets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022