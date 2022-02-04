ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Islamabad United trounce Quetta Gladiators

Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in the 10th match of HBL PSL 7 held at National Stadium here on Thursday. Chasing 230 runs, Quetta Gladiators were all out for 186 runs.

Apart from openers Ehsan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz, none of the batsmen of Quetta Gladiators could stay on the crease for long in front of the excellent bowling of Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, who made a five-wicket haul and became the third spinner to complete 50 wickets in HBL PSL after Shahid Afridi and Rashid Khan.

Ehsan Ali played an innings of 50 off 27 balls with the help of a six and 8 fours. Muhammad Nawaz was dismissed for 47 off 22 balls with 5 sixes and 2 fours. Mohammad Waseem and Hassan Ali took two wickets each.

Earlier, Islamabad United batted brilliantly and scored 229 for four in the 20 overs. Colin, Paul Sterling and Azam Khan scored half-centuries. All three players hit 14 sixes in the match.

Paul Sterling played an innings of 58 off 28 balls, Paul remained unbeaten on 72 runs. However, Azam Khan hit six sixes and played an innings of 65 off 35 balls. Spinner Muhammad Nawaz took two wickets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Afridi Shadab Khan Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators National Stadium HBL PSL 7

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad United trounce Quetta Gladiators

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories