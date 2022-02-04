ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan Commercial Attaché meets PAJCCI VP

Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Afghan Commercial Attaché posted at the Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar Wahidullah Himayat visited the office of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Vice President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and discussed bilateral trade and the problems being faced by Pak-Afghan business community.

Deputy Commercial Attaché Dr Hameed Fazil Khel, Chairman Land Route Standing Committee Imtiaz Ahmed Ali were also present, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Afghan Commercial Attaché said that Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry could play a key role resolving the issues being faced by the business community of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi congratulated the newly appointed Afghan Commercial Attaché and hoped that he would work for promotion of trader ties between the two countries. Zia said that due to pragmatic steps by the provincial government the problems of Pak-Afghan business community have reduced to a great extent.

He urged the governments of the two countries to revisit and implement Afghan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 so that the 70 percent transit trade cargo which was switched to Chabahar and Bandar Abbas could be restarted besides addressing the concerns of stakeholder of the two countries.

He emphasized upon the two governments to take joint measures to promote trade ties and exports, adding that the two countries have the capacity to enhance mutual trade up to $5 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAJCCI Dr Hameed Fazil Khel Wahidullah Himayat Attaché

Comments

Comments are closed.

Afghan Commercial Attaché meets PAJCCI VP

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories