Russia 'supports' US anti-terror efforts after IS chief killed

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday said it "supported" the anti-terrorism stance of the United States after an IS leader was killed in an American raid, in a rare conciliatory tone amid tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

ISIS leader's bomb blast blew bodies outside of building: US officials

"We support the efforts of other countries, including members of the US-led international coalition, in the anti-terrorist direction," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement, while also calling for a "thorough investigation" should civilian casualties of the US raid be confirmed.