Four killed, one injured in firing incident in Islamabad's Bara Kahu

At least four people were killed and another injured in a firing incident in Islamabad's Seri Chowk area near Bara Kahu, Aaj News reported.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Thursday, when unknown assailants opened fire on Raja Hanif, Raja Haroon Qadeer Advocate, and others.

Soon after the incident, police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Dead bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

This is the second firing incident in the federal capital in less than a month. On January 18, two policemen were martyred in a firing incident in Islamabad.

The incident occurred when a police team during a routine snap checking signaled two people riding on a motorcycle to stop at Jillani Chowk, but one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police.

One of the policemen had died on spot, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital.