ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By 17.5 (0.37%)
BR30 18,790 Increased By 72.7 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,162 Increased By 43.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By 29.1 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bach says Olympics will make China a winter sports country

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday that the Beijing Games would "change the scale of winter sports forever".

Bach said the Olympics would spur a winter sports boom in China, a country not known for its mass participation in skiing or other winter pursuits.

On the eve of the opening ceremony in the capital, Bach told an IOC meeting: "China has already made history by passing the goal of engaging 300 million Chinese people in sport on snow and ice."

He added: "Thousands of schools are teaching winter sports and the Olympic values.

"Today we can say: China is a winter sport country."

Low-key Beijing Olympic torch relay kicks off

The IOC has faced criticism from environmentalists for taking the Winter Games to China with the alpine skiing venue in Yanqing, an area north of the capital that often suffers drought, attracting particular scrutiny.

The Beijing Games, the second Olympics to be held during the coronavirus pandemic, are taking place in a strictly policed "bubble" to cut off teams, the media and the Chinese workforce looking after them from the outside world.

Bach added: "China will wholeheartedly present a simple, safe and exciting Olympic Games to the world.

"The world is expectant of China and China is ready. "

International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach Beijing Games

Comments

1000 characters

Bach says Olympics will make China a winter sports country

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

UAE says it destroyed three drones that entered its airspace

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Immovable properties: New valuation rates notified thru SROs further suspended

Read more stories