ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By 15.8 (0.33%)
BR30 18,802 Increased By 84.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,157 Increased By 37.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By 27.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Egypt non-oil contraction deepens in January

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 14th month in January as output levels fell at the strongest pace in over a year and a half and new business volumes declined, a survey showed on Thursday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slid to 47.9 from December's 49.0, staying below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. It was the lowest reading since April 2021.

"January PMI data signalled a solid and faster deterioration in business conditions across Egypt's non-oil economy," IHS Markit said.

Egypt's 2021 petroleum exports revenue up 84.3% to $12.9bn

"Some firms found that high prices for goods and services constrained sales, while others commented on supply issues linked to the pandemic," it added.

The output sub-index slumped to 45.9 from 48.2 in December, while the new orders sub-index fell to 46.9 from 48.8.

"The latest downturn was particularly strong in the construction and wholesale & retail sectors, as latest data pointed to sharp falls in output within these categories," it added.

The export orders index fell to 49.3 in January from 54.9 in December and the quantity of purchases index to 47.1 from 51.4.

The sub-index for future output expectations increased to 65.2 from 61.4 in December, "with approximately 30% of respondents giving a positive forecast. Expectations were sometimes linked to hopes that new business inflows will strengthen during 2022, IHS Markit said.

