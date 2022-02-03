KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,798 tonnes of cargo comprising 112,827 tonnes of import cargo and 50,971 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 112,827 comprised of 38,373 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,227 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,030 tonnes of Wheat and 48,197 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,971 tonnes comprised of 39,953 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,626 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,192 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 7216 containers comprising of 3666 containers import and 3550 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 587 of 20’s and 1435 of 40’s loaded while 51 of 20’s and 79 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 721 of 20’s and 649 of 40’s loaded containers while 333of 20’s and 599 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships, namely Northern Guard, Prague Express, Dubai Knight, Jolly Quarzo, Bao Tong 1, Raysut and Calais Trader have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 06 ships, namely, Kota Nilam, Scarabe, Pan Daisy, Xin Shanghai, PK Phoenix and Sino Trust have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 08 cargoes namely, CT Frontier, Asclementina, Hake, STO Camellia, Sourthern Xantis, Oocl Norfolk, MSC Malin and Independent Spirit were expected arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Al-Khor, Houyoshi Park and Maersk Brooklyn left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Detroit and GC Baryl are expected to sail on today in the afternoon (.)

A cargo volume of 184,517 tonnes, comprising 125,192 tonnes imports cargo and 59,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,209 Containers (2,857 TEUs Imports and 2,352 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Chemroad Quest, Express and Qin Lin Zue carrying 31,466 tonnes of Chemicals, 17,000 tonnes Palm oil and 56,880 tonnes Mogas are expected to take berths at, Engro Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal on Wednesday, 2nd February, while four more ships, X-press Bardsey, Songa Leopard Irenes Ray and MSC Eyra carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 3rd Febtruary-2022.

