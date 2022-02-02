ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Mushtaq Ghumman 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet appointed Muhammad Yousaf as CEO of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Development Company (DBDC), on additional charge basis, for a period of three months, official sources told Business Recorder.

On January 25, 2022, the Water Resources Division briefed the Cabinet that the Diamer-Bhasha Development Company (Pvt) Limited was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2017 for providing essential and ancillary services to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project, required for its execution, and successful commissioning and management of its operations etc.

The process for appointment of the CEO of the company was initiated by the WAPDA in the light of the Public Sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive Officer) Guide-lines, 2015 and the Public Sector Companies (Corpo-rate Governance) Rules, 2013.

Accordingly, the post was advertised in leading national newspapers in August 2020, against which, thirty-six candidates applied.

After conducting interviews of five shortlisted candidates, the BoD of the DBDC, in its 9th meeting held on August 3, 2021, recommended a panel of three candidates for the slot.

The panel proposed by the BoD was submitted for approval of the prime minister on September 2, 2021, before placing the case for the Cabinet’s orders.

The prime minister, while raising certain observations on the selection criteria, directed that the recruitment process be carried out afresh.

The prime minister further directed that till hiring of regular incumbent, the Ministry of Water Resources should furnish a panel of officers working in the ministry/its organisations for temporary appointment as the CEO, DBDC.

