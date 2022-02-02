ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sultans beat United by 20 runs

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The defending champions Multan Sultans Tuesday continued the winning streak, crushing Islamabad United by 20 runs in the 7th edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

Chasing the highest total (218 runs) of the tournament, the innings of Islamabad United ended at 197 runs in 19.4 overs.

Captain Shadab Khan played a brilliant knock of 91 runs off 42 balls with a strike rate of over 216, hitting 9 sixes and 5 fours. However, he did not get encouraging support from the other end that dragged his captain’s innings in vain.

Khushdal Shah took 4 wickets for 35 runs while David Willey sent three players to the pavilion.

Apart from Shadab Khan, only five players Alex Hales (23), Paul Sterling (19), Asif Ali, Rehmanullah Garbaz (15), and Azam Khan (12) reached double figures.

Earlier, Multan Sultans while batting first set a total of 217 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Sultans lost the first three wickets at 78 runs of which Shan Masood played 43 runs knock. Later, 110 runs partnership between Tim David and Rilee Rossouw helped Sultans to cross the total of over 200. Tim David made 71 off 29 balls with 6 fours and 6 ­with a strike rate of 191.

His innings included 6 sixes and 4 fours. Muhammad Waseem, Merchant de Lange, and Hassan Ali took one wicket each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shadab Khan Multan Sultans National Stadium Karachi HBL PSL 7

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sultans beat United by 20 runs

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories