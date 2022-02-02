Sultans beat United by 20 runs

KARACHI: The defending champions Multan Sultans Tuesday continued the winning streak, crushing Islamabad United by 20 runs in the 7th edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

Chasing the highest total (218 runs) of the tournament, the innings of Islamabad United ended at 197 runs in 19.4 overs.

Captain Shadab Khan played a brilliant knock of 91 runs off 42 balls with a strike rate of over 216, hitting 9 sixes and 5 fours. However, he did not get encouraging support from the other end that dragged his captain’s innings in vain.

Khushdal Shah took 4 wickets for 35 runs while David Willey sent three players to the pavilion.

Apart from Shadab Khan, only five players Alex Hales (23), Paul Sterling (19), Asif Ali, Rehmanullah Garbaz (15), and Azam Khan (12) reached double figures.

Earlier, Multan Sultans while batting first set a total of 217 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Sultans lost the first three wickets at 78 runs of which Shan Masood played 43 runs knock. Later, 110 runs partnership between Tim David and Rilee Rossouw helped Sultans to cross the total of over 200. Tim David made 71 off 29 balls with 6 fours and 6 ­with a strike rate of 191.

His innings included 6 sixes and 4 fours. Muhammad Waseem, Merchant de Lange, and Hassan Ali took one wicket each.

