ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
ASL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
AVN 112.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.64%)
FNEL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
GGGL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.21%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.98%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (12.16%)
TPLP 30.90 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (13.19%)
TREET 40.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.99%)
TRG 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
UNITY 31.31 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.85%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By 60.2 (1.3%)
BR30 18,483 Increased By 123.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,664 Increased By 289.6 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,922 Increased By 91.6 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Alli joins Lampard at Everton on deadline day

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Christian Eriksen made a remarkable return to football on Monday by signing for Brentford, while Everton brought in Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek on the day they announced Frank Lampard as the club's new manager.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark at last year's Euro 2020 and had to have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted as a result.

The 29-year-old left Inter Milan in December by mutual consent as ICDs are not permitted in Italian football.

However, there are no such limitations in the Premier League, allowing Eriksen to return to England, where he spent nearly seven years with Tottenham.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark's Under-17s earlier in their careers.

"I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground."

Brentford have an eight-point cushion over the bottom three but have played more games than all the sides below them.

Everton, Newcastle and Burnley were all active on Monday as the sides towards the bottom of the table were responsible for most of the business done.

CA refutes reports but does not quell Langer speculation

Lampard was unveiled as the Toffees' new boss, bringing to an end a dramatic two-week search for Rafael Benitez's successor.

The former Chelsea boss made two quick signings with Van de Beek joining on loan from Manchester United and Alli opting for a fresh start away from Tottenham after a disappointing few years.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club," said Lampard. "I'm very hungry to get started."

Newcastle splash Saudi cash

Newcastle have been the biggest spenders anywhere in England over the past month in their first transfer window under the ownership of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Brighton defender Dan Burn and Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett made the move to St. James' Park on Monday to join Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Burnley have replaced Wood with Dutch international forward Wout Weghorst, who has signed from VfL Wolfsburg for a reported £12 million ($16 million) fee.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has made clear his demand for fresh faces in recent weeks and finally got his wish with the double signings of Swedish international forward Dejan Kulusevski and Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

Arsenal's forward line is looking threadbare with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Aubameyang had been shut out by manager Mikel Arteta in recent weeks for a breach of discipline and did not travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

Premier League leaders Manchester City have signed forward Julian Alvarez for a reported £14 million, but the Argentine will remain with River Plate on loan until at least July.

The 22-year-old has scored 36 goals in 96 games for River and has five Argentina caps to his name.

"We firmly believe he's one of the best young attacking players in South America," said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player."

Inter Milan Christian Eriksen Everton Donny van de Beek

Comments

1000 characters

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Alli joins Lampard at Everton on deadline day

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

India targets infrastructure spending in growth budget

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

Read more stories