ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden demands Taliban free last US hostage in Afghanistan

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called on the Taliban Sunday to “immediately release” the man believed to be its last American hostage, withholding any hope of recognizing the militants’ rule in Afghanistan until he is free.

The announcement came on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the kidnapping of Mark Frerichs, a US Navy veteran who had spent a decade in Afghanistan working as a civil engineer.

“The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable,” Biden said in a statement.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” he added.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, closing more than two decades of war that began with the US-led invasion following the September 11, 2001 attacks and ended with the Taliban back in power.

Washington has repeatedly told the Taliban it will have to “earn” legitimacy before being recognized by the international community.

Joe Biden Afghanistan Taliban

Comments

Comments are closed.

Biden demands Taliban free last US hostage in Afghanistan

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories