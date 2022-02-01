RUDA CEO hails SC’s decision

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision of suspending the Lahore High Court’s decision relating to the project. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the dream of the RUDA project will soon be realized. “The project will provide employment to millions of people while the new city buildings will be a masterpiece of architecture in the world,” he added.

According him, a bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan and Justice Mazahir Akbar Ali Naqvi, on the petition of the Punjab government, suspended and reinstated the provisions of the Act. The RUDA Amendment Ordinance was revoked and quashed. Now recognizing its legitimacy following the Supreme Courts’ decision, the court directed RUDA to continue working on 95 percent of its acquired area.

Amin said that the government will set up a state-of-the-art facility in which a number of eco-friendly projects will be launched, including Knowledge City, Eco City, Education City, Sports City, Industrial City, Government City, Rakh Jhok Forest Project and large-scale farming will be done for the production of agricultural commodities.

