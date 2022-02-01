Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
01 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 31, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
287,419,056 151,897,499 9,894,813,773 4,807,881,425
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 619,570,015 (806,214,911) (186,644,895)
Local Individuals 8,758,968,723 (8,482,342,627) 276,626,096
Local Corporates 3,430,620,246 (3,520,601,446) (89,981,201)
===============================================================================
