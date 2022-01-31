ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 14.6 (0.32%)
BR30 18,208 Increased By 290.9 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,370 Increased By 292.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37.3 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Asian currencies mostly flat ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

Most Asian currencies were unchanged in thin trading on Monday ahead of a week with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings, while stocks firmed though surging oil prices added to worries over inflation.

Most regional currencies were broadly flat against a strong dollar buoyed by rate hike expectations. Market pricing now suggests a more than 90% chance of at least four rate hikes by the end of the year in the world's largest economy and a 67% chance of at least five.

Stock markets across the region moved higher on Monday, with India and Philippine stocks firming about 1% each. Financial markets in China and South Korea were closed on Monday for the eve of Lunar New Year.

Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday after two weeks of heavy losses, as beaten down technology stocks advanced with a slew of blue chip earnings and the federal budget in focus. India's rupee rose 0.1%.

In China, data on Sunday showed that the country's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand.

Asian currencies and stocks drop as investors brace for Fed rate hike

The Shanghai Composite Index has lost around 7.6% already this year, after rising nearly 5% in 2021.

Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.3% from a 14-month trough, though data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts.

Malaysian stocks slipped 0.5% ahead of the country's money supply data for December, while Singapore's Straits Times Index inched 0.1% higher.

Highlights

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Genting Singapore Ltd, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and SATS Ltd

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1 basis points at 6.454%

Yuan Yen Asian currencies

