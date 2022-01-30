ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Makabu beats Mchunu to retain WBC cruiserweight title

AFP 30 Jan, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Ilunga Makabu retained his World Boxing Council cruiserweight world title with a split-decision victory over Thabiso Mchunu in Warren, Ohio, on Saturday.

Democratic Republic of Congo's Makabu beat the South African challenger for the second time, after stopping him in the 11th round back in 2015 in Durban.

This time it was a close, strategic bout with two judges scoring it in favor of Makabu, 115-113 and 116-112, and the third judge seeing it 115-113 for Mchunu.

"I already beat Thabiso the first time and did it again," said Makabu, who improved to 29-2 with 25 knockouts. "I didn't come for a knockout. I just came to box."

Mchunu, who fell to 23-6 with 13 knockouts, was angry at the result, shoving Makabu aside after the fight.

Aussie Smith shatters mark to win PGA Tournament of Champions

Makabu made the second defense of the title he won in 2020, and he could find himself making his next title defense against Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May.

Alvarez got WBC approval last year to fight Makabu, which would require a two-division leap from his current undisputed super middleweight championship but give him a shot at becoming a five-division champion.

But Alvarez (57-1-2 with 39 knockouts) has other options. He could put his super middleweight title on the line against middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who would move up in weight.

Or Alvarez could take on light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Nevertheless, Makabu made it clear he wants Alvarez.

"My next fight (is) with Saul CA-NE-LO -- I'm going to box and knock you out," he said.

