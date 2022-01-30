Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) telephoned Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to enquire about his health.

He expressed his concerns about his health and expressed his best wishes and his rlearly recovery.

It may be noted that Shehbaz Sharif has been infected by COVID-19 a few days earlier and has restricted his political activities.

Earlier, Bilawal also held meeting with Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the two former premiers of the party.

He discussed in detail the preparations for the public rally in Moza Sial Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said he was foreseeing a cloudy weather of Islamabad from early February.

