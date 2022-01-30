ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘South Punjab’: Qureshi says leaderships of PML-N, PPP urged to hold deliberations

APP 30 Jan, 2022

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was making further progress on establishment of South Punjab province as its formation was part of party’s manifesto.

“On the instructions of Prime Minister and Party Chairman Imran Khan, I wrote a letter to the leadership of both parties, PML N, and PPP, inviting them to come, sit and discuss the formation of the province,” said FM Qureshi.

He added “so far, no response has been received from either party. I am making further progress for the establishment of South Punjab Province soon,” hinted Qureshi in a statement issued by Bab ul Quraish, local media cell of Qureshi family.

Both the parties, PML-N and PPP, did not take any step for the people of South Punjab during their respective regimes, Qureshi mentioned.

“If PML-N wanted, it could have done a lot for South Punjab during its tenure. The PML-N could not even form a secretariat in the province during its tenure,” Qureshi maintained.

“We have laid the foundation of South Punjab province by establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, which no one can roll back,” the FM claimed.

The Foreign Minister remarked that “with the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, a new era of development has commenced. The secretaries of various departments are performing duties here to solve problems of people and similarly, the journey of development is in full swing.”

About Opposition, he remarked that it was unable to digest the development of country. He categorically stated “Today, I would like to make it clear once again that the people have given Prime Minister Imran Khan the mandate of the government for five years and the government would not only complete the ongoing term but it will also form next government.”

“Despite the severe complications triggered from coronavirus pandemic, the results of our government’s economic policies have started yielding results,” the FM stated.

PPP Shah Mehmood Qureshi foreign minister Imran Khan PMLN

