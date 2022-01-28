JI chief asks Sindh govt to revisit LG law

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has asked the Sindh government to take back the local government act 2021 and restore the old law. In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Thursday, he said the PPP provincial government must understand that the violence and stubbornness were not solution to the problem.

The JI has already challenged the Sindh local government (amendment) bill 2021 in the High Court and its Karachi chapter has been holding a sit-in in front of Sindh Assembly for over a month. A large number of people including children and elders are participating in the protest.

Sirajul Haq said the act was illegal and in violation of the article 140A of the constitution. The JI chief said the PTI biggest slogan of holding across the board accountability and check the corruption was badly exposed in three and half years. The corruption perception indexes of past three years by the Transparency International showed the rampant corruption in the country. He said the rule of law and accountability were the words which were limited to the dictionaries when it came to case of Pakistan. He said the ruling elite looted the country’s wealth and stashed their money in shell companies. He said the Pandora leaks and Panama papers exposed the country’s elite.

