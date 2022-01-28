KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 193,702 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,730 tonnes of import cargo and 72,972 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 120,730 comprised of 95,877 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 856 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,281 tonnes of DAP, 8,976 tonnes of Wheat, 6,740 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 2,000 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,972 tonnes comprised of 32,036 tonnes of containerized cargo, 130 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 757 tonnes of Cement, 34,707 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,956 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement and 586 tonnes of Soda Ash, 800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 10414 containers comprising of 5953 containers import and 4461 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 2267 of 20’s and 1776 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 67 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 561 of 20’s and 444 of 40’s loaded containers while 224 of 20’s and 1394 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, IDM Doodle, Hyundai Colombo, Msc Emily II, Star Bovarius, Daedalus Leader and Xin Chang Shu have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Adamas I, Stade, Star Monica, Kota Padang and NS Stella have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 11 cargoes namely, Mhlangoey, KMTC Colombo, Sw Ansea, X Press Anglesey, SYMI, Sino Trust, Ez Fortuna, MTTPASIR Gudang, Viking emerald, Pandaisy and Ellie were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Maersk Kensington, Caroline, Gas Athena and Amagi Galaxy left the port on Thursday morning .

A cargo volume of 69,880 tonnes, comprising 34,049 tonnes imports cargo and 35,831 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,248 Containers (312 TEUs Imports and 1,936 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours (.)

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships APL Florida, Maersk Nile, Northern Javelin and Golden Lotus & another ship Al-Rayyan carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal on Thursday, 27th January, while two more Container ships, Swansea and CMA CGM Jamaica are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 28th January-2022 (.)

