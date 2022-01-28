ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
PDWP approves four development schemes

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of urban development and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3, 446.718 million.

These schemes were approved in the 57th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of underpass at Samanabad Mor, Multan Road, Lahore, at the cost of Rs1,547.086 million, improvement of Lahore-Jaranwala road from Saggian Bypass to Begum Kot, Lahore, at the cost of Rs740.568 million, rehabilitation of Jaranwala-Faisalabad road from Makuana Chowk to 40 Mor, District Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs777.300 million and construction of metalled road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to Qaap along Motorway, Length 3.00 Km, at the cost of Rs381.764 million.

All members of the planning & development board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

