ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,614 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 17,609 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.07%)
KSE100 45,058 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 44.6 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares fall into correction territory after Fed signals hikes

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

Australian shares fell into correction territory on Thursday, driven by tech and gold stocks after the US Federal Reserve signalled interest rate hikes as early as March, with investors now looking to next week's Reserve Bank of Australia meeting.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed lower for a fourth straight day, down 1.8% at 6,838.3 - its lowest since April last year. The index is now more than 10% below its August 2021 high and is on track for its worst month since March 2020.

With the Fed now likely to raise rates in March, Fed fund futures show traders pricing in as many as five hikes this year, more than the four they had in the run-up to the meeting.

It comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that inflation remained above the central bank's long-run goal and supply chain issues might be more persistent than previously thought.

Australia shares poised to bounce back, NZ slips

"It looks like next Tuesday's meeting from the RBA is going to be very important and interesting to see how they change their commentary," Steven Daghlian, a CommSec market analyst, said.

Already battered, Australia's tech stocks ended the day 5.1% lower, taking losses so far this year to around 20%.

Both Xero and Seek plunged close to 7%.

Gold stocks dived 6.5%, with top miner Newcrest falling 5.9%.

On the other hand, supported by a stronger US dollar and tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, oil prices broke past $90 a barrel at one point for the first time since 2014.

The lift helped Australia's energy stocks. Woodside Petroleum Ltd ended 2.5% higher even after the company said it would take a $138 million hit as it exits Myanmar.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% to 12,050.32, a day after it snapped a five-day run of losses.

Annual inflation hit a three-decade high in the fourth quarter, cementing a view that the central bank will look to tighten monetary policy further next month.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares fall into correction territory after Fed signals hikes

FBR chief tells Customs Day gathering: Govt heavily relying on tax machinery

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

Govt to consider giving secretaries ‘market salaries’

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Read more stories