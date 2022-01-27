PDM will certainly face ‘political’ defeat: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Wednesday asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to come to Islamabad on March 23rd, but they will get nothing, and will only face political defeat and humiliation.

Addressing a ceremony, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should fulfil their desire of coming to Islamabad on March 23 but they must not think that the nation is unaware of their thoughts.

You should have raised your voice and showed your strength in the parliament but you have opted to show your strength on roads, so you will face humiliation during the next one and a half year, he said.

He said he had previously urged the PDM to stage its march before or after March 23, saying leaders from different countries would be in the capital to attend an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on March 23 and also due to the Pakistan Day parade.

March 23 was very sensitive and roads and cellular services will be closed due to the arrival of foreign dignitaries for the OIC meeting. “If you want to anger the representatives of OIC countries for the sake of your personal politics then come on March 23 and do not change the date. Come on March 23,” he said.

Rasheed said that the opposition during the last three and a half years did not defeat the government any motion or bill. They (the opposition) made huge hue and cry about mass resignation from the assemblies and then they ran away from it. Then they also talked about vote of no confidence then they also ran away from it, he said.

The interior minister said that the government will not create problem for the opposition if they did not take law into their hands. “What is your agenda? Why are you marching towards Islamabad?” the interior minister said, adding that there should be a reason for staging a long march.

He said that Imran Khan is lucky to have an incompetent opposition. Imran Khan and the Establishment enjoy a very good relationship, both are on the same page.

Responding to a question about imposing presidential system and emergency in the country, he said that such matter have not come under discussion in the cabinet so far and added that he will not comment on the matters.

He said that the Ministry of Interior has issued a notification for issuing of blue passport to members and judges of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The minister said that work on Nullah Leh projects will soon be started.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022