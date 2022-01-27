Alvi speaks to martyrs’ families on phone

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, Wednesday, telephoned the family of a policeman who was martyred in G-8, Islamabad attack.

The president expressed his condolences to the family of Munawar Hussain, Chief Constable of Islamabad Police.

The president also telephoned the family of Sarfraz Ali, a Pak Army soldier who was martyred in an attack on a post in Bannu on January 13.

President Arif Alvi paid homage to the martyrs for their sacrifices and services to the nation.

The president prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience of the families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022